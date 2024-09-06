Ken Paxton sues Travis County to block voter registration efforts

(May-Ying Lam For The Texas Tribune, May-Ying Lam For The Texas Tribune)

Voter registration forms at a booth on the campus of UT-Austin on Oct. 11, 2022.

This coverage is made possible through Votebeat, a nonpartisan news organization covering local election administration and voting access. Sign up for Votebeat Texas’ free newsletters here.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is suing Travis County to block an effort to register more voters before the November election.

The Texas Tribune and Votebeat obtained a draft copy of the lawsuit.

Paxton's lawsuit follows a decision by the Travis County commissioners to hire Civic Government Solutions to contact non-registered county residents and encourage them to register. Travis County includes Austin.

“Travis County has blatantly violated Texas law by paying partisan actors to conduct unlawful identification efforts to track down people who are not registered to vote,” Paxton said in a statement, confirming the lawsuit. “Programs like this invite fraud and reduce public trust in our elections. We will stop them and any other county considering such programs.”

Paxton took a similar step earlier this week when he sued Bexar County, which includes San Antonio, the state's second most populous city. And last month, Harris County, the state's most populous, stopped short of taking similar steps.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Natalia Contreras contributed.

