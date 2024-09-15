Democratic Rep. Ana-Maria Rodríguez Ramos joins crowded Texas House speaker race

State Rep. Ana-Maria Rodrguez Ramos, D-Richardson, speaks at a Texas House Progressive Caucus press conference at the Capitol on Sept. 20, 2021.

A Texas House Democrat is joining the crowded field to challenge Republican Rep. Dade Phelan, R-Beaumont, for the speakership.

Rep. Ana-Maria Rodríguez Ramos, D-Richardson, told The Texas Tribune she felt energized to run for the leadership post after attending the National Democratic Convention and speaking to grassroots activists around the state.

“Michelle Obama stated a call of action and said, ‘Don't sit around and complain, do something,’” Rodríguez Ramos said. “So I decided to run for speaker of the House.”

Democrats are the minority party, with 64 seats in the 150-member Texas House, so Rodríguez Ramos faces an uphill battle. Despite that, Rodríguez Ramos is confident that Democrats can flip the house this November.

“We need every voter to not only come out and vote for the national level,” Rodríguez Ramos said. “But also vote to change this extremist agenda that's been advancing here in Texas.”

She said Democrats are unified behind her, unlike state Republicans.

As of Friday, five state House Republicans were challenging Phelan, who has served as speaker since 2021: John Smithee, R-Amarillo; Shelby Slawson, R-Stephenville; Tom Oliverson, R-Cypress; James Frank, R-Wichita Falls; and David Cook, R-Mansfield.

Phelan narrowly survived a primary challenge backed by his party’s rightmost flank after supporting the 2023 impeachment of Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton on corruption and bribery charges. Phelan was also criticized for not taking a more active approach to pass school vouchers.

Phelan won the gavel in 2021 and again in 2023 with widespread bipartisan support. Rodríguez Ramos, who voted present, was the only Democrat to not vote for Phelan in 2023.

"It's not his personality; it's his politics,” she said.

Rodríguez Ramos said the contested speakership race shows how chaotic Republicans have become. She pointed to Republicans' legislative priorities, which she said don’t represent all Texans, and compared the State GOP priorities to “Project 2025.”

“I am the right Democrat to help us as we stop this extremist agenda,” Rodríguez Ramos said.

As speaker, Rodríguez Ramos said she would work across the aisle and vowed not to shut down debates like the Republicans did last legislative session.

“Bipartisanship is important because Texas has Republicans, Democrats, and independents,” Rodríguez Ramos said. “They all have a valuable voice.”

