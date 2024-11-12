Skip to main content
Cloudy icon
66º
Join Insider for Free

Texas

🍂 Explore 20 Texas State Parks near San Antonio for fall camping

Make those reservations now, popular parks can fill up fast

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Executive Producer

Tags: TPWD, Fall, Outdoors, Texas State Parks, Hiking, Camping
Inks Lake State Park. (Texas Parks & Wildlife Department)

The fall camping season is in full swing now that cool(er) weather has finally arrived in South Texas.

If you’ve been wanting to spend time outdoors but have been avoiding it due to the heat, now’s the time to plan for those camping trips.

Recommended Videos

There are several state parks within a day’s trip from San Antonio that offer hiking, camping, birdwatching, scenic views and more to get your fall foliage fix.

Overnight and day camping spots at some of these state parks may fill up fast, especially the more popular parks like Lost Maples State Natural Area and Garner State Park.

According to Lost Maples’ fall foliage report, weekends are selling out quickly. The park closes when the parking lots fill up.

To guarantee a spot for overnight camping or day trips, TPWD suggests making reservations online or by calling the customer service center. Reservations can be made up to a year in advance.

Parks in the San Antonio area should start to see near-peak to peak fall foliage in mid-to-late November, according to the fall foliage prediction map from smokymountains.com.

Start planning your trips now: Here are 20 Texas State Parks worth a quick drive for overnight stays or day use.

Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author
Rebecca Salinas headshot

Rebecca Salinas is the Digital Executive Producer at KSAT 12 News. A San Antonio native, Rebecca is an award-winning journalist who joined KSAT in 2019.

email

twitter

Loading...

Recommended Videos