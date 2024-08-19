Ukrainian officials issue an evacuation order for families with children from the city of Pokrovsk

In this footage released by the Ukrainian armed forces on Sunday, Aug. 18, 2024, smoke billows in . what is said to show the destruction of a key bridge in Russia's Kursk region. Ukraine has destroyed a key bridge in Russia's Kursk region and struck a second one nearby, less than two weeks into its stunning cross-border incursion, disrupting Russian supply routes and possibly signaling that its troops are planning to dig in. (Ukrainian Armed Force via AP)

KYIV – Ukrainian local authorities on Monday issued a mandatory evacuation order for families with children from the eastern city of Pokrovsk, where 53,000 people still live.

They say Russian forces are advancing so quickly that it is compulsory for families to leave the city and other nearby towns. Russian troops have been pushing toward Pokrovsk for months.

