Budget apartments for rent in Oak Park - Northwood, San Antonio

Oak Park - Northwood is somewhat walkable, isn't particularly bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options, according to Walk Score's rating system.

So what does the low-end pricing on a rental in Oak Park - Northwood look like these days — and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings in Oak Park - Northwood via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in this San Antonio neighborhood.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

3031 Eisenhauer Road

Photo: Zumper

Listed at $759/month, this 634-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, located at 3031 Eisenhauer Road, is 17.9% less than the $925/month median rent for a one bedroom in Oak Park - Northwood.

Building amenities include outdoor space and a swimming pool. In the unit, look for a walk-in closet and a balcony. Good news for animal lovers: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

2611 Eisenhauer Road

Photo: Zumper

Here's a three-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment at 2611 Eisenhauer Road, which is going for $1,425/month.

Building amenities include outdoor space. In the unit, look for a balcony. Pet lovers are in luck: This rental is pet-friendly. Expect a $300 pet fee.

514 Brightwood Place

Photo: Zumper

Photo: Zumper

Then there's this 1,250-square-foot space with three bedrooms and two bathrooms at 514 Brightwood Place, listed at $2,150/month.

You can expect to see hardwood flooring and a dishwasher in the residence. Pet owners, take heed: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Building amenities include garage parking. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

