The cheapest apartments for rent in Tobin Hill, San Antonio

Tobin Hill is quite walkable, is very bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options, according to Walk Score's rating system.

So what does the low-end rent on a rental in Tobin Hill look like these days — and what might you get for the price?

We took a look at local listings in Tobin Hill via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in this San Antonio neighborhood.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

407 E. Locust St.

Listed at $725/month, this 361-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, located at 407 E. Locust St., is 24.6% less than the $962/month median rent for a one bedroom in Tobin Hill.

Expect to find hardwood flooring and air conditioning in the unit. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

640 E. Evergreen St.

Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom address, situated at 640 E. Evergreen St., is listed for $850/month for its 700 square feet.

When it comes to building amenities, expect assigned parking and outdoor space. The apartment has in-unit laundry. Pet lovers are in luck: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Look out for a $850 security deposit and a $50 application fee.

312 Pearl Parkway

Finally, here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo at 312 Pearl Parkway, which is going for $951/month.

Amenities offered in the building include a swimming pool. The unit also includes a dishwasher, hardwood flooring and a balcony. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

