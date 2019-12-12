Buddy the Elf searches North Star Mall for Santa!

SAN ANTONIO – Mike Osterhage and Buddy go on a fun-filled adventure to find Santa at North Star Mall. Buddy tells Mike about the production of “Elf The Musical” at The Public Theater of San Antonio.

The musical is based on the New Line Cinema film by David Berenbaum and director Jon Favreau. “Buddy embarks on a journey to discover his true identity and is determined to win over his new family. This modern day holiday classic reminds us that the best way to spread Christmas Cheer is singing loud for all to hear."

“Elf The Musical” is performing at The Public Theater of San Antonio now through December 22nd. For tickets and information click here.