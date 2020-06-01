Trouble sleeping at night? 6 sleep apnea facts you should know about

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

SAN ANTONIO – One of the best gifts you can give yourself is a good night’s rest.

If you struggle to get enough sleep, it can throw off your body the next day due to exhaustion and fatigue.

You may be experiencing sleep apnea symptoms if you either find it difficult to stay awake during the day, or if you snore loudly throughout the night.

The Center for Sleep Apnea and Snoring has provided six important facts about sleep apnea if you believe you may be suffering.

Key facts over sleep apnea:

Fact No. 1: Many people have Sleep Apnea and don’t know it.

A large percentage of patients at the Center for Sleep Apnea and Snoring do not actually snore.

Fact No. 2: Sleep apnea affects more than 18 million Americans.

Fact No. 3: Sleep apnea can seriously affect your health.

Sleep apnea puts a huge strain on vital organs and can really affect your whole quality of life.

Fact No. 4: Sleep apnea is more than just snoring.

A deviated septum or problems with the sinus could also lead to obstructive sleep apnea. Anyone, no matter their body composition, could have obstructive sleep apnea.

Fact No. 5: Sleep apnea can be treated.

Once a sleep assessment is taken, the center offers its patients oral therapy with a device that is fitted to your mouth by a specialist.

The oral appliance will free your lungs so that you may get the proper airflow and stop snoring while sleeping.

Fact No. 6: Insurance helps cover sleep apnea therapy.

Many insurances, including Medicare and PPOs, do cover oral appliance therapy.

Whether you’re suffering from a lack of a good night’s rest, or you struggle with sleep apnea, the Center for Sleep Apnea and Snoring is dedicated to finding the ideal treatment for your needs.

Find out if you are at risk of sleep apnea by taking an easy sleep assessment.