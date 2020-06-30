Recipe: Street corn dip for 4th of July

SAN ANTONIO – Primero Cantina at the La Cantera Resort and Spa specializes in Tex-Mex dishes and hand-crafted cocktails. They are missing all the festivals just like the rest of us so they’re bringing corn in a cup to your 4th of July cookout, but with a twist. Chef Abraham Proa gives you his recipe for Street corn dip... enjoy!
Ingredients:
1 tablespoon Cilantro, chopped
¼ teaspoon Garlic powder
7 oz Jalapeño peppers, roasted, diced
3 oz green onions, chopped
1 each juice from lime
15 oz sweet corn
3 dashes hot sauce (cholula, tapatio)
¼ cup mayonnaise
1 teaspoon chili powder
¼ cup cotija cheese, crumble
6 oz cream cheese
¾ cup Monterey jack cheese, shredded
½ cup sour cream
Procedure:
- In a hot pan add the corn and jalapeño chiles, cook for 1 minute.
- Add the sour cream, cream cheese, mayonnaise, Monterey jack cheese and stir until well incorporated, lower heat to medium.
- Add the garlic powder, chili powder, hot sauce and lime juice, mix.
- Cook your corn mix for 5 minutes until hot and incorporated, serve in a bowl.
- To top it off, sprinkle the cotija cheese, cilantro and green onions.
- Enjoy!