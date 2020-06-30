93ºF

Recipe: Street corn dip for 4th of July

A cheesy, creamy dip made for corn in a cup lovers

Robert Morin, SA Live Producer

SAN ANTONIOPrimero Cantina at the La Cantera Resort and Spa specializes in Tex-Mex dishes and hand-crafted cocktails. They are missing all the festivals just like the rest of us so they’re bringing corn in a cup to your 4th of July cookout, but with a twist. Chef Abraham Proa gives you his recipe for Street corn dip... enjoy!

Ingredients:

1 tablespoon                     Cilantro, chopped

¼ teaspoon                        Garlic powder

7 oz                                     Jalapeño peppers, roasted, diced

3 oz                                     green onions, chopped

1 each                                 juice from lime

15 oz                                   sweet corn

3 dashes                             hot sauce (cholula, tapatio)

¼ cup                                   mayonnaise

1 teaspoon                        chili powder

¼ cup                                   cotija cheese, crumble

6 oz                                     cream cheese

¾ cup                                  Monterey jack cheese, shredded

½ cup                                  sour cream

Procedure:

  • In a hot pan add the corn and jalapeño chiles, cook for 1 minute.
  • Add the sour cream, cream cheese, mayonnaise, Monterey jack cheese and stir until well incorporated, lower heat to medium.
  • Add the garlic powder, chili powder, hot sauce and lime juice, mix.
  • Cook your corn mix for 5 minutes until hot and incorporated, serve in a bowl.
  • To top it off, sprinkle the cotija cheese, cilantro and green onions.
  • Enjoy!

