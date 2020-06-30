Recipe: Street corn dip for 4th of July

SAN ANTONIO – Primero Cantina at the La Cantera Resort and Spa specializes in Tex-Mex dishes and hand-crafted cocktails. They are missing all the festivals just like the rest of us so they’re bringing corn in a cup to your 4th of July cookout, but with a twist. Chef Abraham Proa gives you his recipe for Street corn dip... enjoy!

Ingredients:

1 tablespoon Cilantro, chopped

¼ teaspoon Garlic powder

7 oz Jalapeño peppers, roasted, diced

3 oz green onions, chopped

1 each juice from lime

15 oz sweet corn

3 dashes hot sauce (cholula, tapatio)

¼ cup mayonnaise

1 teaspoon chili powder

¼ cup cotija cheese, crumble

6 oz cream cheese

¾ cup Monterey jack cheese, shredded

½ cup sour cream

Procedure:

In a hot pan add the corn and jalapeño chiles, cook for 1 minute.

Add the sour cream, cream cheese, mayonnaise, Monterey jack cheese and stir until well incorporated, lower heat to medium.

Add the garlic powder, chili powder, hot sauce and lime juice, mix.

Cook your corn mix for 5 minutes until hot and incorporated, serve in a bowl.

To top it off, sprinkle the cotija cheese, cilantro and green onions.

Enjoy!

