SA Live

4 fun Fourth of July decorations you can make on a budget

Bandana pillows, patriotic cans for utensils, star spangled garland, centerpieces by Adeina Anderson

Diana Winters, Executive Producer, SA Live

John Marr, SA Live Videographer

SAN ANTONIO – You don’t need a lot of money to make your cookout cute this Fourth of July. Just some paper, bandanas, food dye, a few glue dots, a hot glue gun and don’t forget the bandaid for your finger!

Adeina Anderson, of Creative Lifestyles with Adeina, shows us how to make festive decor for Independence Day gatherings on a shoestring budget.

Some of our favorites:

  • Bandana pillows for inside and outside
  • Red, white and blue flower centerpieces
  • Star spangled garland made with paper stars and ribbon
  • Firecracker utensil cans

Check out more ideas by Adeina on her Instagram, Twitter and Facebook pages.

