4 fun Fourth of July decorations you can make on a budget

SAN ANTONIO – You don’t need a lot of money to make your cookout cute this Fourth of July. Just some paper, bandanas, food dye, a few glue dots, a hot glue gun and don’t forget the bandaid for your finger!

Adeina Anderson, of Creative Lifestyles with Adeina, shows us how to make festive decor for Independence Day gatherings on a shoestring budget.

Some of our favorites:

Bandana pillows for inside and outside

Red, white and blue flower centerpieces

Star spangled garland made with paper stars and ribbon

Firecracker utensil cans

Check out more ideas by Adeina on her Instagram, Twitter and Facebook pages.

