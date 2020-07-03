4 fun Fourth of July decorations you can make on a budget

SAN ANTONIO – You don’t need a lot of money to make your cookout cute this Fourth of July. Just some paper, bandanas, food dye, a few glue dots, a hot glue gun and don’t forget the bandaid for your finger!
Adeina Anderson, of Creative Lifestyles with Adeina, shows us how to make festive decor for Independence Day gatherings on a shoestring budget.
Some of our favorites:
- Bandana pillows for inside and outside
- Red, white and blue flower centerpieces
- Star spangled garland made with paper stars and ribbon
- Firecracker utensil cans
Check out more ideas by Adeina on her Instagram, Twitter and Facebook pages.
