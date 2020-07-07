97ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 210-351-1241.

SA Live

12+ items, crafts, games to make your family camping trip easier

From dog bowls to pet hiking backpacks to games, crafts for the kids

Diana Winters, Executive Producer, SA Live

Tags: SA Live, camping, dogs, kids, family

SAN ANTONIO – Lifestyle expert Adeina Anderson, of Creative Lifestyles with Adeina, rounds up more than a dozen things that will make you, your kids and your pets happy campers this summer.

What to bring for the dogs:

  • Treats you know they like. They’re in unfamiliar territory; this will help them feel at home.
  • New toys that will keep them entertained.
  • Flea and tick spray, ear wipes, dog poop bags, puppy pads and wet towels to keep them cool.
  • Dog-friendly hiking backpack and weekender backpack to hold all the things they need to camp out.
  • The basics, like dog food and water bowls, bags for their food and a first aid kit.
  • Leash and collar. You don’t ever want to tie your dogs to a tree. Bring them with you when you leave the campsite so they’re safe from predators.

For the kids:

  • A pool floatie for each kid’s bed. They’re cheap, easy and kids can blow them up themselves.
  • Pencil box containing little things they can color. It costs $2 to $3 to put together.
  • Make bean bags out of felt, hot glue and dry beans. Bring a shoebox so they can throw them in. It’s cheap and easy.

For you:

  • Pack your patience. Kids and pets can take it out of you, but with a little patience and the right planning, you’ll have a great trip!

Related:

- Fun, crafty outdoor games for your staycation

- 4th of July decorations you can make on a budget

- Head back to school in style

Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author: