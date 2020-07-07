12+ items, crafts, games to make your family camping trip easier

SAN ANTONIO – Lifestyle expert Adeina Anderson, of Creative Lifestyles with Adeina, rounds up more than a dozen things that will make you, your kids and your pets happy campers this summer.
What to bring for the dogs:
- Treats you know they like. They’re in unfamiliar territory; this will help them feel at home.
- New toys that will keep them entertained.
- Flea and tick spray, ear wipes, dog poop bags, puppy pads and wet towels to keep them cool.
- Dog-friendly hiking backpack and weekender backpack to hold all the things they need to camp out.
- The basics, like dog food and water bowls, bags for their food and a first aid kit.
- Leash and collar. You don’t ever want to tie your dogs to a tree. Bring them with you when you leave the campsite so they’re safe from predators.
For the kids:
- A pool floatie for each kid’s bed. They’re cheap, easy and kids can blow them up themselves.
- Pencil box containing little things they can color. It costs $2 to $3 to put together.
- Make bean bags out of felt, hot glue and dry beans. Bring a shoebox so they can throw them in. It’s cheap and easy.
For you:
- Pack your patience. Kids and pets can take it out of you, but with a little patience and the right planning, you’ll have a great trip!
