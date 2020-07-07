Summer guide provides daily ideas to keep your kids learning

SAN ANTONIO – From dancing away the summer blues to creating your own solar oven with a box and foil, San Antonio Charter Moms, a non-profit meant to help families more easily find good information about high-quality school options, is coming through for parents with a summer campaign: Charter a Summer of Learning.

On their website, there is a list, similar to an event calendar, of activities each day for all age ranges to experience.

“We realized that we have a Facebook group with over 6500 members of parents who are trying to find the best quality of education for their children,” Founder and Executive Director of San Antonio Charter Moms Inga Cotton Said.

There is a little something for everyone with special guest contributors and staff sharing their expertise and passions on a wide range of topics through daily Facebook Live video interviews, a calendar of activity guides launched each week, and online discussion groups, making the campaign easy for busy parents and restless kids.

“A lot of non-profits had virtual tours, but it almost felt overwhelming, so we created a calendar and we feature a different activity each day, while keeping your distance,” Cotton said. “We’ve partnered with schools and museums and friends with different hobbies.”

You can also go back to any day in June or July to click a day and follow any activities you’d like.

“You can use this time to explore your hobbies and create memories together and find the silver lining,” Cotton said.

