3 foodie favorites off the beaten path in Fredericksburg

SAN ANTONIO – Jen Tobias-Struski took a trip to Fredericksburg in May of 2019 and she found three spots sure to be favorites among foodies off the beaten path in the Hill Country town.

1. La Bergerie - 312 E. Austin St., Fredericksburg

La Bergerie is a wine bar that has Mike’s favorite thing: charcuterie. Check out their special offers and make it a picnic with their bread and cheese!

2. Otto’s German Bistro - 316 E. Austin St., Fredericksburg

You have to try the Flammkuchen at Otto’s. It’s flatbread, crème fraiche, Texas goat cheese, prosciutto and apple with a balsamic reduction. Unfortunately, they had to close until further notice, but keep up with their Facebook page for updates on their potential reopening.

3. Tubby’s Ice House - 318 E. Austin St., Fredericksburg

Tubby’s is a creative burger and taco joint that only offers outdoor seating, so you’re all set for social distancing! Plus, they make a mean burger.