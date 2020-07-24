Tacos, tequila & free Twang products

SAN ANTONIO – The Squeezebox, on the St. Mary’s Strip, is announcing special to-go offerings to celebrate National Tequila Day on July 24 and 25 for customers to enjoy at home.

Friday, July 24:

- Crispy Pork Belly Tacos (4) by Chef Jacob Gonzales. $16

- Frozen El Tequileño Mangonada. $7

- El Tequileño Margarita Pouches. $7

- Beer specials with free Twang products

Saturday, July 25:

- Cheese Enchiladas Family Kit to bake at home by Chef Jacob Gonzales. $20(kits include rice and beans)

- Frozen El Tequileño Paloma. $7

- El Tequileño Pouch Beach Cruiser. $7

- Beer specials with free Twang products

This is all on a first come, first serve basis, and this is only to go offerings, no dine-in service.