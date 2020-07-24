99ºF

Tacos, tequila & free Twang products

The Squeezebox is celebrating Tequila day with food and drink specials and free stuff

Robert Morin, SA Live Producer

SAN ANTONIOThe Squeezebox, on the St. Mary’s Strip, is announcing special to-go offerings to celebrate National Tequila Day on July 24 and 25 for customers to enjoy at home.

Friday, July 24:

- Crispy Pork Belly Tacos (4) by Chef Jacob Gonzales. $16

- Frozen El Tequileño Mangonada. $7

- El Tequileño Margarita Pouches. $7

- Beer specials with free Twang products

Saturday, July 25:

- Cheese Enchiladas Family Kit to bake at home by Chef Jacob Gonzales. $20(kits include rice and beans)

- Frozen El Tequileño Paloma. $7

- El Tequileño Pouch Beach Cruiser. $7

- Beer specials with free Twang products 

This is all on a first come, first serve basis, and this is only to go offerings, no dine-in service.

