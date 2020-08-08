Simple Sips with Dulce Vida Tequila

SAN ANTONIO – Great cocktails don’t require a bunch of ingredients. In fact, some of the classics only require three or four. Once you’ve mastered the art of the three ingredient cocktail, you’ll be the bartender aficionado among your family and friends.

Dulce Vida Tequila has mastered the art of making award-winning tequila, especially the variety of fruit-infused flavors they offer.

Here are three simple ways to impress your family and friends with refreshing cocktail concoctions that will leave you wanting more.

Margarita

Margarita (KSAT)

• 1.5 oz. Blanco Organic Tequila

• 3/4 oz. orange liqueur

• .5 oz. lime juice

• shake with ice and serve in a glass

Mexican Martini

Mexican Martini (KSAT)

• 2 oz. Blanco Organic Tequila

• 1 oz. orange liqueur

• 1 1/4 oz. lime juice

• heavy splash of orange juice

• shake with ice and strain into a glass

Skinny Cocktails: Margarita, Paloma, Pineapple Jalapeño Margarita

Dulce Vida Tequila's skinny cocktail options (KSAT)

• Pour 1.5 oz. fruit-infused tequila in a glass with ice

• squeeze a lime over it

• top with Topo Chico and enjoy