As seen on SA Live - Monday, August 10, 2020

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 1 p.m. on SA Live, Fiona has your back-to-school fashion in a new installment of The Look, plus gadgets for digital learning, tips for homeschooling, simple meals with tons of flavor and masks for every outfit.

While we’re talking back to school...what was your favorite school lunch item? Let us know on the @SALiveKSAT Facebook and Twitter pages, and don’t forget to follow us on Instagram!

You can look forward to a brand new edition of The Look today. This time, Fiona is tackling back-to-school trends with Kia Malone and Dick’s Sporting Goods. Plus, masks for every occasion with lifestyle expert Jen Muñoz, along with some handy tips for how to wear your mask.

We’re also checking in with The Gadget Guy, Steve Greenberg, to find the best gadgets for students planning to learn from home this fall. You can follow along with his Gadget Game Show here. Meanwhile, Varsity Tutors is offering fun and free online classes for kids at home, so check them out! And parents, we’re not forgetting about you. Check out the distance learning planner for parents at Plum Paper.

Need an easy meal, fast? Chef Gaye Sandoz, of Tony Chachere’s, is sharing simple, flavorful recipes you can make for the whole family.

SA Live airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT TV app on Roku, Fire Stick, your smart TV or your smartphone.