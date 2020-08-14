2 outdoor DIY activities to try before summer ends

SAN ANTONIO – Summertime is the best time to venture outdoors and explore STEM. It can be a challenge to keep children entertained after spending more time at home than ever before. Explore the wonders of STEM with your kids by doing these DIY activities using supplies right from home.

First activity, create a solar oven and bake s’mores by wrapping the inside of a cardboard box with aluminum foil. Put down some black construction paper and lay the s’mores on top. All you have to do is give it a few minutes in the Texas summer sun and it will melt.

Second activity, use an empty water bottle or milk jug and turn it into a bird feeder. Cut holes into both sides of the bottle for the bird to enter in, and cut another hole through the bottle for a wooden rod to fit through. Add bird seed to the bottom of the bottle and hang it from a tree.

For full instructions watch the video above.

Tierra Encantada, the leader in Spanish Immersion Early Education, has developed a variety of STEM activities to help keep kids busy, engaged, inspired and unplugged.

For more information on activities like these and Tierra Encantada, click here.