Beat the Texas heat just about anywhere you go with this product

San Antonio – It’s one of those “why didn’t I think of that” products - a portable box that turns melted ice from your ice chest into a cooling mist. If you can’t escape the outdoors during the south Texas summers then you need Mister Cooler.

Mister Cooler was made by owner Benny Sorola in an attempt to find a way to cool off better during the infamous south Texas summers.

Mister Cooler uses the melted ice from your ice chest and turns that cold water into a really fine mist that won’t cause your clothes to become damp, but will still cool the area effectively. It can be setup anywhere and is completely portable, the hoses that come with Mister Cooler are malleable and can be left on a canopy tent even when it is put away and stored.

Mister Cooler has even been found to be useful in providing a delivery system for disinfectants, to cleanse areas exposed to COVID.

Check out Mister Cooler’s website to get more information and get one of your own so you can stay cool in the heat as well.