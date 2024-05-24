Congressmen join city leaders to discuss next steps for direct flights from San Antonio to Washington, D.C.

The San Antonio International Airport is looking to expand. More complete design renderings are expected in 2024 and the start of work to make way for the terminal.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio city leaders including Mayor Ron Nirenberg will join Texas Congressmen at the San Antonio International Airport on Friday to talk about the next steps in getting direct flights to Washington D.C.

A press conference is scheduled to take place starting at 1:30 p.m.

Recommended Videos

The event will be livestreamed in this article and on KSAT’s YouTube page. Delays are possible; if there is not a livestream in this article, check back at a later time.

The focus will be on getting direct flights to Reagan International Airport. Based on the number of daily passengers currently traveling each way between the two airports, DCA is one of the largest unserved markets from the San Antonio International Airport.

Last week, the US House House voted to pass this year’s Federal Aviation Administration Reauthorization Act, which opens five new slots for airports across the U.S.

A press release said city leaders and others have been trying for more than a decade to secure a nonstop flight from San Antonio, which is officially recognized as Military City USA, to our nation’s capital.

U.S. Senator Ted Cruz, U.S. Representative Chip Roy and U.S. Representative Joaquin Castro will join Stephen Neuman, the vice president of global government affairs for American Airlines and Jesus Saenz, director of airports, for the city of San Antonio Aviation Department.