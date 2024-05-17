San Antonio added more people than any other US city in 2023

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio is reclaiming the number 1 spot as the city that added the most people to its population than any other city in the United States in 2023.

The addition of nearly 22,000 people pushed the city’s population to nearly 1.5 million, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

Other Texas cities that broke the top 10 include Fort Worth at No. 2 (21,970 increase), Houston at No. 7 (11,669 increase), Georgetown at No. 8 (9,250 increase) and Celina at No. 9 (9,110 increase).

San Antonio remains the seventh most populous city in the U.S.

The 15 Cities With the Largest Numeric Increases Between July 1, 2022, and July 1, 2023, With Populations of 20,000 or More as of July 1, 2022 (US Census Bureau)

Texas also had eight of the fastest-growing cities, including the following: