Stay safe and healthy while continuing to schedule doctor visits, health care provider encourages

Have you put off seeing your doctor for regular check-ups?

Don’t delay your care during COVID-19, WellMed advises.

“It’s important so that you’re not delaying care, especially if you have conditions like diabetes, heart failure, high blood pressure, kidney disease or cancer,” said Dr. Joshua Beck with WellMed. “You want to come in for your routine screenings.”

If you have questions about Medicare, WellMed and UnitedHealthcare are holding a Medicare Hotline on KSAT12 with live operators taking your calls until 7 p.m. The phone bank number is 210-622-8415.

“For vaccinations, we’ll be doing flu shots starting next month,” Beck said. “You really just want to come in and not delay your care so it doesn’t get worse.”

This is a perfect opportunity to get any questions answered regarding Medicare.

Listed below are some of the safety measures that WellMed has implemented to keep its employees and patients safe during the coronavirus.

Staff temperature checks twice daily: All staff must undergo temperature checks at the beginning of the day. Any employee with a fever is sent home. Before they leave for the day, their temperature is checked again.

Hand sanitizer: Hand sanitizer is available throughout the clinic.

Regular sanitizing: “We sanitize common surfaces several times a day and sanitize exam rooms between every patient visit.”

Wait in your car: If you arrive early, you might be asked to wait in your car until it’s time to be seen. This limits the number of people in the clinic.

Limiting visitors: You’re asked to come to your appointment alone, or with only one other adult. WellMed strongly discourages patients from bringing children to the clinic.

Visitor temperature checks at the door: All patients and visitors must have their temperature checked before they enter the clinic. Anyone with a fever may be asked to be screened for COVID-19.

Masks are required: Masks are required by anyone entering the clinic. If you don’t have one, WellMed will provide you with a disposable mask.

Social distancing markers: WellMed clinics have markers that help patients keep at least 6 feet of distance for safe interactions.

All staff wears personal protective equipment: All clinic staff are required to wear personal protective equipment. You may notice staff wearing a mask over a mask, or a face shield over a mask. This further limits the risk of exposure.

In addition to in-office visits, WellMed now offers other safe options:

Online video visits: Patients can meet with a physician or advanced practice clinician using a smartphone, tablet or computer. It’s a convenient way to get care while limiting your exposure.

Curbside care: If you don’t want to come into a clinic, no problem. The clinic will care for you from the comfort of your car.

Stay safe and stay well. WellMed says it cares -- and is committed to being there for you during this difficult time, and hopefully well into the future.