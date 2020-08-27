The art + science of wine-making at Augusta Vin Estate Winery

FREDERICKSBURG – Texas wine country can often feel like you’re in another country and it’s no different as you enter Augusta Vin Estate Winery in Fredericksburg.

There’s a wine tasting room intentionally nestled in the back of the property, so visitors can drive-thru and see all the varietals.

“Whites go straight into the press where we’ll separate the skins and the juice, the juice will then go into the winery where we will ferment and settle separately,” Head winemaker at Augusta Vin Estate Winery Dane Sanvido explained.

Meanwhile, the reds go straight inside with the skins and stems and that’s how the reds get their color.

The process includes an aging room, where wine sits for up to two years. They also use a lab (similar to a science lab) where they can do quality control on all the levels.

The winery is one of the few estate wineries in the state of Texas and that means everything is done on the property, from the vines to the bottle.

Augusta Vin Estate Winery is open for business with social distancing restrictions in place. To make a reservation, click here.