As seen on SA Live - Tuesday, September 1, 2020

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 1 p.m. on SA Live, drinking wine for a good cause, desserts on the grill, DIY calendars, making school stress-free, creative ways to get more veggies on your plate and more.

High Street Wine is giving back to Texans with wine for a cause. We’re going to show you how you can help donate to nonprofits when you buy your “mama juice.” They’ve even pitched in to help Hurricane Laura victims.

How about a little grilled...dessert? How to make show-stopping sweets over the flames with chef Kimberly Barnes, founder of Might Be Vegan. And we’ve heard of carb loading, but what about veggie morphing? Check out creative ways to load up on the good stuff with chef Mareya Ibrahim, author of Eat Like You Give a Fork: The Real Dish on Eating to Thrive.

Fiona takes us out to Board & Brush, where she’s learning how to get organized with DIY calendars, and Mike checks out how to convert your home into a classroom with parenting lifestyle consultant Clark Nesselrodt.

Meanwhile, Jen is checking out how kids can de-stress this school year with crafts from San Antonio Charter Moms and stress-relieving toys from Learning Express! Here are some of her favorites:

