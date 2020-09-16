As seen on SA Live - Wednesday, September 16, 2020

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 1 p.m. on SA Live, pizza with a San Antonio twist, a new NW Side brunch spot, celebrating Diez y Seis, Wild Wednesday and more.

Speaking of pizza...Mike and Fiona will try some unusual pizza flavors today on the show!

Also, a brand new brunch spot on San Antonio’s Northwest Side! Jen visits The Study Space to give us a taste of what they have out there. Check out monster the cocktail below.

Check out this brunch monster cocktail at The Study Space near UTSA's main campus. (Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Plus, Wild Wednesday with Animal World & Snake Farm Zoo, locals day at the San Antonio Zoo, sweet that are great for meeting your macros at Barbell Sweets, La Familia Cortez is helping us celebrate Diez y Seis de Septiembre and more!

Don’t forget to check out the list of San Antonio’s influential Latinos - KSAT’s own Jessie Degollado is on it!

