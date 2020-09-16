Admission to San Antonio Zoo is $8 on locals day

SAN ANTONIO – You don’t need an excuse to visit the San Antonio Zoo but if you did - a steep discount on admission is a pretty good reason.

You can head to the zoo for half-off the normal price of admission on Wednesday for locals day.

Admission is regularly $17.50 for adults and $14.25 for children ages 3 to 11, but the price will drop to $8 per person on Friday.

San Antonio Zoo frequently hosts locals day events for residents of San Antonio.

Upcoming locals days:

September 22

October 12

October 20

More dates are coming for 2020 but have yet to be announced, according to the zoo’s website.

“The deep discount will allow for even more people to learn how the zoo combines conservation, animal care, and education to secure a future for wildlife,” according to zoo officials.

The discounted tickets, courtesy of the City of San Antonio’s Parks and Recreation Department, can be purchased at the zoo’s front gate with proof of residency.

San Antonio Zoo hours are available here.

