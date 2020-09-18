Your child’s classroom can win a library of free books

SAN ANTONIO – Three great organizations are teaming up so that 1,000 teachers will win an estimated 20,000 books.

The pandemic has done a lot to slow education, so a group of nonprofits are fighting back to help students across the country.

To win, you must be a Title 1 teacher, federally funded teachers that work with students who have yet to master math and reading skills. Then, go to My Wish for U.S. and submit your wish for the future of our country. From there, 1,000 teachers will be selected to win a batch of free books for their classroom.

My Wish for U.S. has a large selection of books to choose from. Teachers who win will go to a website and select the books they would like to receive, so this can benefit any age range, from babies to teens.

If your child is learning virtually, that’s okay. Teachers can send books home for students to read.

The deadline to enter is Monday, September 21, so don’t wait. Go to My Wish for U.S. right now and register to win. Let the teacher in your life know about this giveaway and act fast. For more information click here, and to enter click here.

This is all the work of First Book, American Heritage Chocolate, and the MARS Wrigley brand. All three are committed to education and reading.