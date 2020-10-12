New exhibit at The DoSeum aims to raise awareness about dyslexia

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Parents, if you’re in need of a new family activities for the kids, The DoSeum, San Antonio’s children’s museum, has a new fall traveling exhibit and an online lecture to help raise awareness and celebrate children’s learning differences.

The two events are designed to encourage the community to reflect on attitudes and assumptions about individuals who learn differently, and inspire an inclusive society.

The exhibit “Beautiful Minds – Dyslexia and the Creative Advantage” is now open to show families what dyslexia really is and some of the challenges associated with dyslexia.

Dyslexia affects as much as 20% of the world’s population and often goes undiagnosed. Although dyslexia is labeled as a learning disability, it can also be seen as a different way of thinking. It changes the way millions of people read and process information.

In “Beautiful Minds – Dyslexia and the Creative Advantage,” explore the successes of those who think and thought outside the box when faced with the challenges of dyslexia, and learn about some of the tools and resources for diagnosis and the pathways to success.

Guests will get to learn how the right and left sides of the brain are engaged and what is more prominent with each individual and get a hands-on approach to mirror writing and blind contour drawing on a life-size acrylic canvas.

In the exhibit, listen to stories told by children about their experiences growing up with dyslexia before and after intervention, and walk among the life-size illustrations of some of the most influential visionaries who have changed the course of history.

Have fun playing a variety of spatial and word games, including an oversized tile spelling game, color block puzzles, and digital interactive educational games for all ages. In the exhibit you will also learn about what dyslexia really is and the truth behind some of the negative myths that are perpetuated in society.

Running in conjunction with “Beautiful Minds – Dyslexia and the Creative Advantage” will be the 2020 Artist-In-Residence, Sara Sudhoff’s installation, “The Reading Brain,” which will allow families to be immersed in the inner-workings of the reading brain through a multi-sensory, data-driven interactive installation.

The museum has been open since June, operating at a reduced occupancy and enforcing high safety and cleaning protocols.

“Beautiful Minds – Dyslexia and the Creative Advantage” will be on display until March 28, 2021. To get tickets to The DoSeum, click here.