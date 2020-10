SAN ANTONIO – Barbaro is nestled just north of downtown San Antonio in the Monte Vista area. The hidden gem offers a quaint setting for Pizza, pasta and craft cocktails.

Three of the signature favorites include:

• Man About Town

• Frozen Daiquiri

• Best “Damn” Paloma

You can also enjoy Sunday Brunch at Barbaro. Click here for the full menu.

They are continuing to offer curbside orders with all their cocktails to-go as well. Barbaro is located at 2720 McCullough Ave.