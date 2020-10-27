Countdown is on to Election Day, but there’s still time to cast your ballot

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

SAN ANTONIO – If you’re planning on voting and haven’t gotten around to it, don’t worry, there is still time before Election Day.

Early voting poll locations will be open through Friday from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

All early voting and Election Day polling locations are open to any county registered voter; it’s no longer necessary to vote in a specific precinct.

This style of open poll locations reduces wait time and provides a level of convenience that voters need.

The most-talked about race is the one that will decide who will be our president and vice president for the next four years.

Texas recognizes four political parties: the Democratic Party, Green Party, Libertarian Party and Republican Party.

Bexar County has launched a voter information campaign designed to inform voters about the safety, ease and convenience of voting in the county.

Where can you vote this year?

There are four mega voting sites around Bexar, in addition to the regular sites. It doesn’t matter where you live in the county, you can vote anywhere. You can vote at any polling location, even on Election Day.

For a list of all the voting locations in Bexar County, click or tap here.

Is there anything you should bring to vote?

Because there is no straight-ticket voting this year, be sure to get your individual ballot off of the elections ahead of time if possible. That way, you will be well informed ahead time of the races specific to your ballot.

Each polling location will follow safety protocols to ensure voter safety. Hand sanitizer, styluses and masks will be available.

Polling locations will have extended hours to ensure access. Mega-centers and polling locations are working to ensure there will be social distancing for voters.

To learn more about voting in Bexar County, click here.