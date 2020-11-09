How to make 2 of the world’s most popular cocktails

SAN ANTONIO – Traveling is on hold but that doesn’t mean you can’t bring the world inside your home.

Lifestyle expert, Lindsay Myers, shares 2 popular cocktails that, fortunately, only require a few ingredients.

Aperol Spritz

An Italian-based cocktail served as an aperitivo (a pre-meal drink designed to whet your appetite).

Ingredients:

• 3 ounces Prosecco

• 2 ounces Aperol

• splash of soda water

Directions:

Add all ingredients in a wine glass with ice and stir. Garnish with an orange peal.

French 75

Early versions of this drink date back to 1915 at a bar in Paris, where the base is champagne.

Ingredients:

• 1 ounce Gin

• 2 dashes simple syrup

• 1/2 ounce lemon juice

• 2 ounces champagne

Directions:

Add Gin, simple syrup and lemon juice into a shaker with ice and shake until chilled.

Strain into a champagne flute and top with champagne.

Garnish with a lemon peal.

Watch Fiona and Mike make the recipe in the video above.