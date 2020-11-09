How to make 2 of the world’s most popular cocktails

SAN ANTONIO – Traveling is on hold but that doesn’t mean you can’t bring the world inside your home.
Lifestyle expert, Lindsay Myers, shares 2 popular cocktails that, fortunately, only require a few ingredients.
Aperol Spritz
An Italian-based cocktail served as an aperitivo (a pre-meal drink designed to whet your appetite).
Ingredients:
• 3 ounces Prosecco
• 2 ounces Aperol
• splash of soda water
Directions:
Add all ingredients in a wine glass with ice and stir. Garnish with an orange peal.
French 75
Early versions of this drink date back to 1915 at a bar in Paris, where the base is champagne.
Ingredients:
• 1 ounce Gin
• 2 dashes simple syrup
• 1/2 ounce lemon juice
• 2 ounces champagne
Directions:
Add Gin, simple syrup and lemon juice into a shaker with ice and shake until chilled.
Strain into a champagne flute and top with champagne.
Garnish with a lemon peal.
Watch Fiona and Mike make the recipe in the video above.