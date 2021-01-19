Jesse James Leija set to open new boxing gym

SAN ANTONIO – If you’re looking to knock-out those 2021 fitness goals, San Antonio-native and 2-time world boxing champion Jesse James Leija can help you do just that.

“We want to teach everyone fitness and learn self-defense at the same time,” Leija said.

Classes and personal training are currently available at the Leija Boxing & Fitness gym off 6824 San Pedro Ave., but the new gym will be located at 8418 Broadway--closer to Loop 410.

The goal is to have plenty of space to keep the social distance while maintaining their class loads and that means the San Pedro location will close. The gym has been in operation for 17 years.

“I don’t train boxers, I train people,” he said.

Over those years, Leija has teamed up with the San Antonio Spurs to help train players such as Tim Duncan, Lonnie Walker and many more.

“So many people are wanting to box, especially with the COVID-19 stress,” Leija said.

The new gym should be opening in the next few weeks, be sure to follow Leija and his gym on Instagram.

If you’re looking to start a new workout regime, Jesse and his team can help. For more information on classes and personal training, click here.