SAN ANTONIO – After competing in heavyweight boxing, Robert Luna and his sons, Robert Luna Jr. and Tony Luna, created boxing programs for other gyms before launching their own.

It’s been 24 years since they introduced the “boxing as a workout” concept to San Antonio and now they are located at 257 Stonewall in San Antonio.

Not only do they train professional boxers, they offer workouts for everyone and they have an open gym with flexible hours.

For more information, click here.