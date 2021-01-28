Mike’s cheesy chicken tortilla soup feeds entire family for less than $25

(Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – It’s chilly outside, so naturally, we’re gravitating toward soup. Lucky for us, it’s National Soup Month!

Mike Osterhage has been making his cheesy chicken tortilla soup for years. It’s a recipe passed down to him by his mother-in-law, and you can probably whip up a batch with items you already have in your pantry.

Check out the recipe below.

Cheesy chicken tortilla soup

Ingredients:

1 large onion, minced

2 cloves garlic, minced

2 tablespoons vegetable oil

15 ounces canned tomato purée

4 cups chicken broth

1-2 tablespoons hot sauce

1 medium green pepper, seeded and minced

1 can Rotel tomatoes and chilis

1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce

1 teaspoon sugar

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon chili powder

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

1 can yellow corn, drained

1 can sweet white corn, drained

1 can black beans, drained and rinsed

1/4 cup all purpose flour

1/2 cup water

1 cooked chicken, skin and bones removed

1 cup heavy whipping cream

1/4 cup sour cream

8 ounces Velveeta cheese

Tortilla chips

Directions:

Sauté onion and garlic with oil in a large pot on medium heat.

Add the next 10 ingredients, bring to a boil then reduce heat to low and simmer for 10 minutes.

Add the corn and black beans, and continue to simmer for 10 minutes.

Whisk flour and water mixture into soupy texture and add to the pot.

Bring to a boil, then reduce to medium low; simmer for 5 minutes and stir occasionally.

Add chicken to the pot and continue to simmer for 5 minutes, stirring occasionally.

Add heavy whipping cream, sour cream and Velveeta cheese to the soup and stir until the cheese melts.

Pour into bowls and top with tortilla chips.