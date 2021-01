NAPA VALLEY – Founder and winemaker of Fresh Vine Wine Jamey Whetstone is all about a low-carb, low-sugar wine.

“Our wines help you to have your cake and eat it too,” Whetstone said.

Here are his Suggestions:

• Chardonnay: scallops with butter and vegetables

• Pinot Noir: vegetable lasagna

• Cabernet Sauvignon: hanger steak

For more wine pairings from Fresh Vine Wine, click here.