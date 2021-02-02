67ºF

Take at-home crab boils to the next level with this ingredient

Pinch Boil House shares the fruit you need in this Southeast Asian inspired dish

Diana Winters, Executive Producer, SA Live

Dustin Paulos

John Marr, SA Live Videographer

SAN ANTONIO – It’s seafood season in San Antonio! Learn how to make your own crab boil at home with a few pointers from Pinch Boil House.

Tip 1: Add orange into your sauce. It will add a hint of sweetness to the spicy-saltiness.

Tip 2: Cook the potatoes first. Then add the sausage and corn, then the crab, then the shrimp last because they all cook for different lengths of time.

Tip 3: Use a slurry of water and corn starch to thicken your sauce.

Tip 4: If you don’t feel like making it yourself, call Pinch Boil House and pick it up to-go!

If you’re not a fan of crab, try out the Prawn Star recipe below. For more information on Pinch Boil House, check out the restaurant’s website.

