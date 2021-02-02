Take at-home crab boils to the next level with this ingredient

SAN ANTONIO – It’s seafood season in San Antonio! Learn how to make your own crab boil at home with a few pointers from Pinch Boil House.

Tip 1: Add orange into your sauce. It will add a hint of sweetness to the spicy-saltiness.

Tip 2: Cook the potatoes first. Then add the sausage and corn, then the crab, then the shrimp last because they all cook for different lengths of time.

Tip 3: Use a slurry of water and corn starch to thicken your sauce.

Tip 4: If you don’t feel like making it yourself, call Pinch Boil House and pick it up to-go!

If you’re not a fan of crab, try out the Prawn Star recipe below. For more information on Pinch Boil House, check out the restaurant’s website.