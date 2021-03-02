Momday Monday: Mom’s meal starters make dinner easy & flavorful

Fredericksburg – With the busy balance of working and making dinner, this line from Fischer & Wieser is helping make your next family meal easy as two steps:

Mom’s Texas Chili

1. brown the meat

2. add the meal starter (Texas Chili)

3. simmer for 10 - 15 minutes

4. add your toppings

Suggestions: pour over chili dogs, frito pie or have it in a bowl topped with cheese and sour cream

The newest Mom’s meal starters include Tikki Masala, Apple Bourbon Pulled Pork, General TSO and Texas Chili, but they also sell Bolognese, Pot Roast and wood-fired pizza sauce, among many others. You can purchase online by clicking here or purchase this line at H-E-B Central Market. If you you like to make the trip to Fredericksburg, Das Peach Haus has all of these, plus many more sauces, wines and beautiful scenery too.

You can also sign-up for cooking classes at Das Peach Haus, just click here.