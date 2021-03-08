As seen on SA Live - Monday, March 8, 2021

Do you eat cereal in the morning or at night?

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 1 p.m., we’re celebrating cereal with Lucky Charms bombs and a game! Plus, a woman-owned business that helps women feel confident and powerful, spring break fitness for the family and more.

Yesterday was National Cereal Day. What time of day do you like to eat cereal? Some are morning people, some like it as a snack at night...

What time of day do you like to eat cereal? 🥄 Look for your answers from 1-2 p.m. today on KSAT 12 & KSAT.com! Posted by SA Live on Monday, March 8, 2021

Sweet Made Co. is bringing cereal-themed treats! How to make a Lucky Charms bomb today on the show.

How can you take this popular breakfast/snack to the next level? Lifestyle expert Jen Muñoz rounded up some of her favorite cereal-themed gear to get you going.

This International Women’s Day, Jen chats with the woman behind Nina Berenato Jewelry in Austin for a look at how her business is inspiring women across Texas and around the country to be powerful, strong and confident.

Energy X Fitness has some fun games you can play with your family to stay active during spring break and a mother-daughter duo shares spring fashion finds in a brand new edition of The Look at Stella & Violette.

