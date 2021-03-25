5 parks around San Antonio to visit this Spring

San Antonio – Spring is here and it is time to get outside, but you don’t have to go far to enjoy the great outdoors.

These 5 San Antonio area parks are great spots to enjoy the weather before the summer heat arrives:

Brackenridge Park - “The park is home to a stretch of the San Antonio River, the Japanese Tea Garden, Sunken Garden Theater, the San Antonio Zoo, Lambert Beach and Tony “Skipper” Martinez ball fields.”

Cibolo Nature Center - “Come walk through a native prairie, wade in the creek, look for wildlife in the spring-fed marsh, and feel the awe of the live oak or cypress canopy while immersing yourselves in the wonders of nature.”

Friedrich Wilderness Park - “Offers approximately 10 miles of hiking trails with varying degrees of difficulty. It is home for rare birds, terrestrial orchids, steep hills and deep canyons.”

Hemisfair Park - “Hemisfair is a community with residences, local businesses and three public parks in the heart of San Antonio.”

Woodlawn Lake Park - “Residents use a walking trail daily, fish from the boat dock, swim at the pool, play basketball in the gym, and dance at Bertha Almaguer Dance studio.”

To learn more about these parks as well as other parks to visit around the city, head to the San Antonio Parks & Recreation website.