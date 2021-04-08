A taste of Puerto Rico with Eklectic Eats food truck

SAN ANTONIO – Owner of Eklectic Eats Emma Olivas is all about sharing her culture through her cooking.

“I love cooking, so I was like okay, I’m gonna do it,” Olivas said. " I saved up a little bit and I bought the truck and that’s how it all started.”

She started her food truck, Eklectic Eats, back in January 2020.

“We opened and then two months later, the virus hit. At first it was not knowing, the unknown of the virus, but then after a while we knew that it was safe if you took the precautions,” Olivas said.

If you’re looking to try Puerto Rican food for the first time, here’s a guide for the customer favorites:

• Puerto Rican Sushi (with house sauce)

• Puerto Rico in a cup

• Empanadillas (Puerto Rican empanadas)

They are located at 12157 Potranco Rd. You can follow them on Facebook or Instagram to keep up with their hours.

“I am super proud, this is family owned, everyone who works here is my family and every guest that comes feels like that have been on the island,” Olivas said.