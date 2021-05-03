Big Adventure April: Hover above San Antonio on a tour like no other

SAN ANTONIO – Looking to get out and about, safely and with an incredible view? You can book your flight today with Alamo Helicopter Tours.

Embarking from Stinson Municipal Airport, this helicopter tour company offers several packages for couples and groups or families of up to three people. Charters will fly four, plus the pilot.

There are several tour packages to choose from, like the Stinson/SA River tour, Alamo and more tour, Hill Country tour and several others. One package includes a charter from San Antonio to The Salt Lick Bar-B-Que and another will take you to Flat Creek Winery.

Watch the video above to see Mike and Fiona fly over Downtown San Antonio and the Missions.

For more information on Alamo Helicopter Tours, visit their website.