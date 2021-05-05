Recipe: Carne asada tacos with mojo marinade & street corn

SAN ANTONIO – He has catered for politicians and athletes. If his name sounds familiar, that’s because Chef Willie Velasquez is the nephew of late Latino activist, Willie C. Velasquez.

Chef Willie has deep roots in the Alamo City. He keeps his cooking as local and fresh as possible. He loves to cook all types of cuisines but can’t help but add some Texas flair to every dish.

For Cinco de Mayo, he showed us how to make carne asada tacos topped with mojo marinade and street corn (recipe below). Enjoy!

Carne asada tacos & street corn

Ingredients:

For the marinade

2 whole oranges

1/2 cup Mexican beer (Modelo)

1/4 cup extra virgin olive oil

3 tablespoons lime juice

1 teaspoon lime zest

2 teaspoons Himalayan salt

1 teaspoon bruised peppercorn

1 1/2 teaspoons Mexican oregano

6 garlic cloves, finely minced

2 bay leaves

1 sprig rosemary

2 pounds skirt or flank steak

For the street corn: