Wild Wednesday: Mobile zoo will bring the ‘animal party’ to you

SAN ANTONIO – It’s a petting zoo that will come to you! Amanda Winter, owner of Once in a Wild mobile zoo, will bring her animals to your next party or event, giving you and your kids or coworkers a chance to get up close and personal with ducks, rabbits, bearded dragons and more.

The mobile zoo offers programs that you can choose from. Students can learn about some of the animals with the “classy critters” program. It also offers animal therapy, which is a hands-on therapeutic experience and helps with physical and mental health, and it has a “Zoom room” so you can be COVID-safe and still have fun with the animals.

Once in a Wild has about 45 different species and 70 individual animals you can choose from, so they can be the stars at your next event. Watch the video above to learn more about the second-largest species of rabbit, Pekin ducks and more.

Ad

More from Once in a Wild:

- This mobile zoo comes to you! Learning about Guinea pigs, ferrets + more