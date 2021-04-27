This mobile zoo comes to you!

SAN ANTONIO – Once in a Wild is a unique mobile zoo specializing in live animal programs for events. They offer up-close interactions with animals.

They brought a few of their animals the show, including a California king snake, Peruvian guinea pig, Arizona blonde tarantula, green iguana and a ferret.

Here are a few facts about those animals:

The California king snake species can eat other snakes, including venomous snakes.

Ferrets are known to sometimes hunt animals up to five times their body size.

Guinea pigs are awake for about 20 hours a day and sleep a total of about four hours each day.

Green Iguanas have a clear scale on top of their head that can help them see movement and shadows of birds of prey overhead.

Tarantulas have hair all over their body which is used to sense movement. They have two body sections, eight walking legs, two arm-like appendages and eight eyes.

