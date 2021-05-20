After more than a year, The Children’s Ballet of San Antonio is back

SAN ANTONIO – The Children’s Ballet of San Antonio is a nonprofit organization that brings the arts to the community and after more than a year, they are back and ready to perform. These prestigious dancers come from all ages and economic levels, and they all come together to perform in the most respected theaters in the city.

Vanessa Bessler created the dance company to prepare children for their future careers by offering training to those who are inspiringly talented.

The Children’s Ballet of San Antonio will be performing at the Tobin Center for the Performing Arts this Friday and Saturday.

Ticket sales from this production will go straight to supporting more productions and giving scholarships to dancers with economical limitations. Click here to get your tickets now.