Now hiring: This company is hosting a job fair Friday to fill 200 positions

Trying to find a job?
If you’re available from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Friday, Steves Doors is hiring 200 factory and office positions -- and they’re giving out freebies to people just for showing up and applying.
Steves Doors has $300 signing bonuses, a $300 perfect attendance bonus, $250 to refer a friend, overtime and bi-weekly paychecks with the option for daily pay, if employees choose to do so.
Additionally, the group offers medical, dental, vision and life benefits, 401(k), vacation, a free monthly bus pass and flexible schedules.
They’re giving out $25 H-E-B gift cards and Bill Miller tacos just for applying.
The job fair will be held at 1740 Centennial Blvd. To learn more, call 210-253-7840 or click here.