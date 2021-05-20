Now hiring: This company is hosting a job fair Friday to fill 200 positions

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

If you’re available from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Friday, Steves Doors is hiring 200 factory and office positions -- and they’re giving out freebies to people just for showing up and applying.

Steves Doors has $300 signing bonuses, a $300 perfect attendance bonus, $250 to refer a friend, overtime and bi-weekly paychecks with the option for daily pay, if employees choose to do so.

Additionally, the group offers medical, dental, vision and life benefits, 401(k), vacation, a free monthly bus pass and flexible schedules.

They’re giving out $25 H-E-B gift cards and Bill Miller tacos just for applying.

The job fair will be held at 1740 Centennial Blvd. To learn more, call 210-253-7840 or click here.