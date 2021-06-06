Cloudy icon
SA Live

San Antonio bakery offers giant 4-flavor donut

The Art of Donut transforms everyday flavors into edible works of art

Madeline Holdsworth
, SA Live Intern

Diana Winters
, Executive Producer, SA Live

Robert Morin
, SA Live Producer

Tags: 
sa live
,
national donut day
,
the art of donut
,
donuts
San Antonio bakery offers giant 4-flavor donut | SA Live | KSAT 12
SAN ANTONIO – SA Live celebrated National Donut Day on Friday with a popular San Antonio bakery that transforms everyday donuts into edible works of art. They’re tasty, too!

Watch the video above to get a taste of some of The Art of Donut’s most popular flavors. Did you know it also makes a five- to six-pound donut the size of your head? That’s in the video, too. It’s four different flavors, all in one giant donut.

The Art of Donut is at 3428 N. Saint Mary’s St. in San Antonio. For more information, visit the shop’s website.

About the Authors: