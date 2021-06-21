As seen on SA Live - Monday, June 21, 2021

Get prepared for Fiesta by DIYing your own medals | SA Live | KSAT 12

SAN ANTONIO – Today at 1 p.m., a tropical oasis along the San Antonio River, tasty soul food at Mrs. Kitchen, a sneak peek at our Texas Cavaliers River Parade After Party and more.

Viva Fiesta! We’re getting ready for the Texas Cavaliers River Parade tonight and our SA Live Fiesta After Party to follow, with performances by Mateo Lopez and Mariachi Azteca de America and Ballet Folklorico Sol de San Antonio. We’ll give you a preview this afternoon at 1 p.m.

Plus, learn how to make your own Fiesta medals with Stephanie Peña Frost, owner of Princess and the Monkey Home Decor.

How about a trip to the tropics? You don’t actually have to go anywhere - just down to the San Antonio Riverwalk! Jen takes us to Hugman’s Oasis tiki bar for a few killer island cocktails.

Also, food that’s good for your soul. A dish by the folks at Mrs. Kitchen Soul Food Restaurant and their history serving San Antonio.

SA Live airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT TV app on Roku, smart TV or smartphone.