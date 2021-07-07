RECIPES: Grilled peach salad + Fredericksburg peach sundae

SAN ANTONIO – Grilled Peach Salad

Ingredients:

• Peaches

• Honey

• Olive oil, for brushing the grill

• Mixed salad greens

• 1/3 cup Blue cheese

• ½ cup Pecans

• 1 Red onion slices

• 1/3 up Fischer & Wieser’s Peach Chipotle Vinaigrette

Instructions

Cut the peaches in half and remove pits. Brush the peaches with honey. Brush grill with olive oil and heat to medium-high heat. Place the peaches on the grill, cut side down. Grill the peaches until they are softened and grill marks appear, about 4 to 5 minutes. Let the peaches cool to room temperature and then slice. Arrange the peach slices over a bed of mixed salad greens. Top salad with crumbled blue cheese, pecans, and red onion slices. Drizzle salad with Fischer & Wieser’s Peach Chipotle Vinaigrette.

Peach Sundae

FBG Peach Sunday

Ingredients

• 4 large peaches halved

• 1 quart vanilla bean ice cream

• ¼ cup pecans

• Fischer & Wieser’s Amaretto Peach Pecan Preserves

• canola or vegetable oil for grilling

Instructions

Preheat grill (or grill pan) to medium heat. When the grill is really hot, brush grill and the cut-side of the peaches with oil so they do not stick. Place cut-side down onto grill. Cook until the tops of the peaches become tender and warm to the touch, about 7-10 minutes. To ensure great grill marks, do not disturb the peaches.

Once peaches are cooked, remove from grill and arrange cut-side up. Spoon Fischer & Wieser’s Amaretto Peach Pecan Preserves into the center of each one. Place each half into a bowl and scoop 1/2 cup vanilla ice cream over each half. Top with pecans and more preserves and serve immediately.