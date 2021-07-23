Wade in waters with stingrays at this SeaWorld Aquatica encounter, plus check out these summer concerts

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

SAN ANTONIO – There is still plenty of time left in summer to soak up family fun.

If you’re looking for an adventure, SeaWorld San Antonio’s Aquatica KeRe Reef offers a Stingray Encounter, where an education guide will teach guests about the fascinating underwater creatures.

“You’ll get to wade in the water, so you’ll enter our area where you’ll have stingrays -- kind of like a bunch of little puppies -- all swarming around your legs,” said Janelle Baca, aquarium supervisor at Aquatica. “You’ll be able to touch them, feed them and get an up-close experience, and kind of dispel some of those myths about stingrays being harmful. We make sure it’s a safe interaction for people of all ages and all sizes.”

When the sun goes down, the night fires up at SeaWorld San Antonio’s Electric Ocean experience fun for adults and kids.

Stay late all summer to immerse yourself in exotic worlds of light and music, and experience your favorite SeaWorld attractions in a whole new way.

Join playful, glowing sea creatures and world-class DJs for a family-friendly dance party beneath the waves. Then, end the night with a fireworks spectacular that brings the brilliance of the sea to the sky above.

Live concerts are held on select dates during Electric Ocean at the open-air Nautilus Amphitheater. There will be a taste of rock, country, Latin or ’90s throwback sounds through Aug. 1.

The Electric Ocean Concert Series is free with park admission.

Summer concert series include shows from:

Matthew West on July 24.

Shelly Lares on July 25.

Air Supply on July 31.

Blue Oyster Cult on Aug. 1.

To learn more about SeaWorld summer events, click or tap here.

Performance dates and times are subject to change without notice, according to SeaWorld.