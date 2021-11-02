As seen on SA Live - Tuesday, November 2, 2021

SAN ANTONIO – Today on SA Live, we are sharing tips for getting the most out of your Ofrenda’s marigolds from the experts at Bloom + Stem.
Plus, it’s a new month so we have five fun, finds from events and trends:
Dia De Los Muertos Fireworks - Woodlawn Park
Diwali San Antonio Festival of Lights
George Lopez - Majestic Theatre
Then, we sink our beaks into southern comfort food with a twist from the Slap Chicken food truck.
Also, we listen to a music style from Vercruz, Mexico with a performance from El Tallercito De Son.
SA Live airs weekdays at 1 p.m. on KSAT 12. Stream the show anytime from the KSAT TV app on Roku, smart TV or smartphone.