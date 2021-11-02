As seen on SA Live - Tuesday, November 2, 2021

as seen on sa live

SAN ANTONIO – Today on SA Live, we are sharing tips for getting the most out of your Ofrenda’s marigolds from the experts at Bloom + Stem.

Plus, it’s a new month so we have five fun, finds from events and trends:

Dia De Los Muertos Fireworks - Woodlawn Park

Diwali San Antonio Festival of Lights

Lovely Lucky Life

Mama’s Cafe

George Lopez - Majestic Theatre

Then, we sink our beaks into southern comfort food with a twist from the Slap Chicken food truck.

Also, we listen to a music style from Vercruz, Mexico with a performance from El Tallercito De Son.

